Familiar faces to wait tables for charity at Bistro L’hermitage in Occoquan

Some familiar faces from the community will trade their day jobs for a waiter’s apron to raise money for charity.

The Lake Ridge Rotary will bring its annual Celebrity Luncheon back to Bistro L’hermitage in Occoquan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

After taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Rotary aims to continue its tradition for a 23rd year. In the past, the celebrity luncheon has attracted more than 120 people and raised $20,000.

During the event, local celebrities trade places with servers at the french restaurant, take orders, deliver food, and refill drinks. The tips collected all go to charity.

So far the Rotary has lined up the police chief and several government officials to serve as wait staff:

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair-at-large Ann B. Wheeler

Supervisor Kenny A. Boddye (Occoquan)

Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin (Woodbridge)

Acting Prince William County Executive Elijah Johnson

Prince William police chief Peter Newsham

Occoquan Mayor Ernie Porta

RN Chief Nursing Officer, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Christy Grabus

Chief Medical Officer, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Alica Tang

Tickets for the event sell for $75 each, and attendees may purchase table sponsorships between $750 and $1,500.

“It is a wonderful sit-down lunch in a nationally recognized award-winning restaurant,” said Lance Frye of Lake Ridge’s Rotary Club.

In addition to the celebrity waiter event, the Lake Ridge Rotary organizes the annual Veteran’s Day “Flags For Heroes” display at the Prince William County Government Center on Prince William Parkway.