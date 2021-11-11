100 flags honor veterans outside Prince William government center

For the past week, 100 flags have been waiving outside the James J. McCoart building at the Prince William County Government Center in Woodbridge.

The annual “Flags for Heroes” display honors 100 veterans from the area who have served their country in the armed forces.

On Monday, the flags were erected by a team of about 15 volunteers, placed into pre-dug holes in two rows of 50. Outdoor lights are used to illuminate the banners at night.

The Lake Ridge Rotary sponsors the Flags for Heroes program, a tradition that began in 2018 to honor the 100th anniversary of the first World War.

In 2021, the Rotary Club honors the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, says club spokesman Jacob Mosser.

We made a short video about the flag display.

The flags will come down tomorrow, Friday, November 12. The Rotary Club will raise them again next year, on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and on the anniversary of September 11, 2001.