Indecent exposure reported at Macy’s Manassas Mall

A Macy’s employee at Manassas Mall reports a man exposed himself inside the store.

Prince William police report:

Indecent Exposure – On February 7 at 6:30PM, officers responded to the Macy’s inside the Manassas Mall located at 8270 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an indecent exposure. An employee of the store reported to police that they observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, enter an open storage area at the rear of the store.

A short time later, the employee entered the storage area and observed the accused exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The employee confronted the accused and then contacted the police.

On February 8, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Pablo Lauro HERNANDEZ. Initial attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful. On March 25, the accused was located and charged.

Charged on March 25: [No Photo Available]

Pablo Lauro HERNANDEZ, 23, of 141 Polk Dr. in Manassas Park Charged with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display

Court Date: March 30, 2022 | Status: Released on a Court Summons