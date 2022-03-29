Driver involved in high-speed crash on Route 1 on life support

[Updated March 30] On Tuesday afternoon, March 29, A Dodge caravan speeding south on Route 1 hit the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe stopped in a turn lane across the Falmouth Bridge in Fredericksburg.

The Santa Fe began to spin, consequently hitting another truck.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was taken to a nearby hospital and remains on life support at this time, said city police spokeswoman Sara Morris.

The driver of Santa Fe was treated for a concussion at a nearby hospital and was released yesterday.

The driver of the other truck did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities closed Route 1 for an investigation into the crash. City police and the Stafford County sheriff’s deputies diverted traffic away from the crash.