Call to Action: Mothers need postpartum support volunteers

Greetings, Prince William – The Bluebell Festival is back! Save the date for this free, family-friendly event on April 10, 10am-4pm at Merrimac Farm WMA, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. Come welcome spring, celebrate nature close to home and view the fabulous Virginia Bluebells that carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile! Please visit https://bit.ly/3tDy89U to learn more.

If it’s Spring, it must be Cleanup Season! Here are several volunteer opportunities for getting outdoors to clean up and beautify our community:



Marumsco Creek and Wetland Cleanup, April 2, 9am-12pm at Veteran’s Park, 14300 Veteran’s Drive, Woodbridge 22191. Please visit http://www.pwtsc.org/ to register, email [email protected] to learn more.



Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) programs/Trees for Water Quality – volunteers needed! April 5 at Kilby Elementary and April 6 at Marumsco Hills Elementary. Show students the importance of watersheds, soil types and their components, the relationship between soil and water and how human impact them. Please RSVP to[email protected].



Friends of the Occoquan Spring River Cleanup, April 9, 9am-12pm. Five locations to choose from! Please visit[email protected] for more information, email [email protected] to learn more.



Russia Branch Stream Monitoring Workshop April 16, 9:30am-12pm, Blooms Park, 9701 Manassas Drive, Manassas Park 20111. Collect data on the only monitored stream in Manassas Park. Meet in front of the main building in the parking lot. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Animal lovers! Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets has several volunteer openings, to include Volunteer Coordinator, Social Media Coordinator, Website Coordinator, Grant Coordinator and Events Coordinator. Pet care is always needed, and the furbabies will appreciate all you do to improve their quality of life! Please visithttps://www.humanesocietynv.org/volunteer for more information on how you can get involved.



The wonderful staff at Catholic Charities has a number of volunteer opportunities open for those interested in helping newcomers to our country. Openings include ESOL Teachers in a variety of topics, Administrative Support in their Manassas, Fredericksburg and Arlington offices (bilingual skills in Spanish required) and On-Call Interpreters fluent in Dari, Pashto, and Farsi. There’s also a new mentoring program in need of volunteers to help exceptional refugee students between the ages of 15 and 24. You’ll feel great helping those new to our country navigate the various aspects of getting settled, and bridge language barriers! Please email Lea Ann at [email protected] to learn more.



Save the Date! Historic Dumfries Virginia will be holding a Spring History Fair (renamed from Charter Day) April 30, 11:00am at Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron Street in Dumfries. Volunteers age 18+ are needed to help organizations/vendors to their assigned spots, interact with the public to answer questions, give handouts, staff the Historic Dumfries table, help with some delicious BBQ and possibly help with post-event cleanup. COVID social distancing will be observed. Please call 703.221.2218 or email [email protected] to learn more.



Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run needs volunteers with muscles to support a Trash CleanupApril 2, 9am-12pm. Due to the amount of heavy lifting needed, volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Closed-toed, treaded shoes required, wear long sleeves and pants for protection from ticks and bugs. Meet in Parking Lot East, bring work gloves and bottled water. You’ll feel great as you help clear out an abandoned dump site and help beautify the preserve! Please visit https://bit.ly/3KIF2k5 for more information and to register.

Help new mothers suffering from postpartum depression! Postpartum Support Virginia is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide help and hope to new mothers and parents. Peer Mentor volunteers are also needed. Training is provided and you’ll be helping new parents navigate their way back to a normal life following the birth of their child! Please visit https://postpartumva.org/volunteer/, email Lydia at [email protected] for more information.

Do you love gardening and wildlife? Prince William Conservation Alliance needs dedicated Gardening Volunteers to meet Saturdays from late March to late October in the mornings (9am-1pm) to plant native plants, pull non-native, and any other task to maintain high-quality habitat for local wildlife. This is held at Merrimac Farm WMA, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville. If you’re interested in learning about gardening for wildlife and can participate most Saturdays, please fill out their volunteer form at https://bit.ly/3qzdmX0. Please email Ashley at [email protected] for more information.

Are you a history buff? Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as Interpretive Guides, Events Assistants and Gardeners at various historical sites in the County. Group projects are available! Some opportunities are appropriate for youth ages 13 thru 18. You get to experience the County’s history while supporting our community! Please call 703.792.4754 or email [email protected] to learn more.

You can help feed food insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Drivers must commit to twice a month for at least 6 months. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community! Please email [email protected] for more information.

The Town of Dumfries will be hosting their Quantico Creek Cleanup on April 9, 8:30am-12pm. Volunteers are needed, volunteers under 18 must have a liability form filled out by a parent/guardian. Meet at 17757 Main Street in Dumfries, assignments will be given at that time. Supplies are provided, event will be held rain or shine. Be sure to dress accordingly for the weather. You’ll feel great as you enjoy the spring weather and help beautify Dumfries! Please email[email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

