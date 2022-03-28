Traffic hot spots: Final inspection underway for Chatham Bridge

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Chatham Bridge (Route 3 Business)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 3 Business eastbound and westbound at the Chatham Bridge between Fredericksburg and Stafford County for final inspection work connected with the bridge rehabilitation project. Paving activity and handrail installation for pedestrian trail underneath bridge on Stafford County riverbank.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Various lane closures for Improve 95 construction at mile markers 139-138, near the American Legion Road overpass.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, April 2, when all southbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Various lane closures for Improve 95 construction at mile markers 135-134.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, April 2, when all southbound lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

Monday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating single lane closures on the local lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes

Monday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating single lane closures on the through travel lanes near this interchange for final paving activities for the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Entrance and Exit Ramps

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect lane shifts and narrowing of travel lanes on entrance and exit ramps at the interchange.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Sunday – Monday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound to allow crews to conduct a routine bridge safety inspection. The bridge is located at mile markers 103 and 104 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks.

Winter Storm Debris Cleanup

Multiple Routes

Motorists should be alert for mobile work zones in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties next week for debris removal. Sixteen contractor crews continue to collect debris seven days a week from the state right-of-way following the Jan. 3, 2022, winter storm.

Debris removal is anticipated to be underway through late spring 2022. Crews are gathering an estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of debris in Fredericksburg District localities. Learn more about how routes are being prioritized for debris removal in this news release.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 between American Legion Road and Centreport Parkway. Installation of detour signs for upcoming closure of American Legion Road I-95 overpass.

American Legion Road

Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between I-95 overpass and Route 1. Installation of detour signs for upcoming closure of I-95 overpass on American Legion Road.

Eskimo Hill Road

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Crews will eradicate pavement markings ahead of upcoming paving work, with spot pavement repair on Thursday and Friday.

Centreport Parkway

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Centreport Parkway for Improve95 project construction near the Route 1 intersection.

Ferry Road

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic for spot pavement repair.

Hartwood Road

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic for spot pavement repair.

Mountain View Road

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic for road shoulder widening work.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Single lane closures between Centreport Parkway and Kellogg Mill Road. Crews will eradicate pavement markings on Monday through Wednesday, followed by paving on Thursday and Friday.