Nearly 30 graduates to enter Prince William fire service

Prince William County is about to welcome nearly 30 new firefighters.

On Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m., the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue will hold its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2021-2 at the Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, in Bristow. Battalion Chief James Mirable will preside over the ceremony.

Class 2021-2 consists of Fire and Rescue Technicians who completed 32 weeks of academic and physical training at the department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville.

Each student performed more than 1,500 hours of training. The training consisted of an initial week of Orientation/Study Skills. During the entirety of recruit school, our recruits focus on their Health, Nutrition, and Functional Fitness.

Additionally, there are 11 weeks of emergency medical training, 13 weeks of fire training, and eight weeks of specialized training.

Prince William County continues to hire for its fire and rescue division. The job pays nearly $53,000 to start. In recent years, county firefighters have been the driving force for a new collective bargaining measure now being put into place which will allow, for the first time, county employees to negotiate salaries.

The graduates are: