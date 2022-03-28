$1M building addition at Catharpin Park to feature concession stand, restrooms

On Saturday, March 26, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism broke ground on a new concession building at Catharpin Park.

According to parks spokesman Amir Wenrich, the new $1 million building will feature permanent restrooms and accessibility improvements to expand recreational opportunities and accommodate more park users. The building also includes a concession area and storage space

Construction on the new building is expected to be completed in October 2022.

The park sits at 12500 Kyle Wilson Way and includes two 300-feet grass infield softball fields and three 225-feet grass infield Little League fields. Both softball and Little League teams use the park.

The groundbreaking comes nearly a month after county officials broke ground on a new Rollins Ford Park, about 10 miles away from Catharpin Park. The 70-acre, $9.3 million park will include two athletics fields (one grass and one synthetic turf), a playground, basketball court, pavilions, dog park, restrooms, walking trails, a “pump track” for bike riders, and wildflower meadows.

Rollins Ford Park should open in September 2023.