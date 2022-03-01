County breaks ground on 70-acre Rollins Ford Park

Prince William County officials broke ground on a new park.

Rollins Ford Park will sit on about 70 acres of county-owned land at 14500 Rollins Ford Road, a four-lane thoroughfare linking Vint Hill and Linton Hall roads, near Gainesville. On Monday, February 28, Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism held a groundbreaking ceremony today to kick off the construction of Rollins Ford Park in the Brentsville District.

The park will include two athletics fields (one grass and one synthetic turf), a playground, basketball court, pavilions, dog park, restrooms, walking trails, a “pump track” for bike riders, and wildflower meadows.

Supervisors Jeanine Lawson and Peter Candland of the Brentsville and Gainesville districts joined parks director Seth Handler Voss for a groundbreaking ceremony. Dustin Construction will build the park.

The Board of County Supervisors approved the park’s construction in 2016. When designers planned the park in 2009, the Rollins Ford Park was to have up to five soccer fields.

Soccer players who play at nearby James S. Long Park were expected to play at the Rollins Ford Park when complete, according to 2016 documents. The new fields at Rollins Ford will be the first on county-owned land in the Linton Hall Road corridor.

In 2014, Prince William County sold a 100-foot wide easement over Rollins Ford Park for $1.8 million to Dominion Energy to erect power lines above the park. The county used the funds to start the construction of the park. However, as much as $5 million more was needed to finish the park, according to 2016 documents.