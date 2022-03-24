Peep show — the family-friendly version — returning to Occoquan

The annual Occoquan Peeps Show will return in April.

This week, the town announced the popular spring event is back for 2022 with a week’s worth of fun and three ways to participate, April 12 through 17.

The Peep Show

April 12-17

Celebrating over a decade of fun and amazing creativity by local business owners, Occoquan’s famous Peep Show is back! Stroll through the historic district and vote for your favorite PEEPS® dioramas, made by and displayed at Occoquan businesses. Cast your vote and enter to win a Peep basket of goodies. Forms are available at participating business locations. More information

Occoquan Community Peep Contest

Submit by April 11; Voting is April 12-16

For the 5th year in a row, the community is invited to participate in the town’s popular Community Peep Contest by designing, creating, and submitting family-friendly their own Peep dioramas.

Contestants should enter by April 11 to win in one of four categories: Individual; Family/Team; Youth (ages 12-16); and Kids (12 and under). Participants can enter the contest by registering online.

The community determines the winners! Vote in person at Town Hall, at 314 Mill Street in Occoquan from April 12 to April 16. Community entry displays will be available for voting between 9am and 4pm. One vote per category per person. Winners will be announced at 4pm on April 16 at Town Hall.

New! More Fun for Lil Peeps

April 16

Head to River Mill Park for some more springtime fun! Kids are invited join in a fun egg hunt where craft stations and snack tables will also be on site. Plus! The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance! Bring your own basket. Fun For Lil Peeps begins at 11am.

Tickets are $5 per child. Tickets are required and advance purchase is recommended as space is limited.

Shop Late in Occoquan

April 16

Back by popular demand, our first spring Shop Late night will be Saturday, April 16! Many businesses will be open until 8pm so take advantage of the later hours to see all the spring things popping up all over town. More information

The town’s website has more information about these Peep Week activities and other events.