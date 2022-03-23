Trio charged in series of burglaries in Hartwood

Meade Sciarra

A trio of thieves was charged and over $7,500 of stolen property was recovered after the investigative efforts of Stafford County deputies and detectives.

Between February 27 and March 9, deputies were called to to seven thefts of chainsaws, weed eaters, leaf blowers, generators, and power tools in the Hartwood area. The suspects entered sheds and garages to steal the items and proceeded to pawn the stolen equipment at pawn shops in Spotsylvania County.

Deputy T.A. Vasquez, Deputy S.M. Sterne and Detective A. Sanchez, Jr. worked over the last few weeks examining pawn records, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and interrogating suspects. The work paid off as over $7,500 of the estimated $9,000 of stolen property was recovered and returned to the assorted owners, said a sherff’s office spokesman.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon Meade, 21, of Stafford, was charged with larceny with intent to sell and incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Nicholas Sciarra , 23, of Stafford was charged with larceny with intent to sell, breaking and entering, larceny and trespass and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Gabrielle Bourne, 23, of Stafford was charged with trespass, conspiracy, grand larceny, false pretenses and receiving stolen goods. Bourne was released and is awaiting a May court date.