Local law enforcement agencies struggle with turnover, recruitment

Three new sheriff’s deputies will hit Stafford County streets this week.

Deputy A.J. Charoenthep, Deputy C.M. Hidalgo, and Deputy S.M. Craig graduated from the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy near Fredericksburg on March 17.

A total of 27 candidates graduated from the 20-week class. Next, the deputies will ride with a field training officer for up to 12 weeks. The deputies may work days, evenings, and overnight shifts to learn the lay of the land. So they may be on days for five weeks and then evenings or midnights for the next 5.

The deputies come to the force when law enforcement agencies across the region are seeing fewer applicants following the murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, killed by a city police officer.

Stafford sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz says the department’s turnover rate is higher, while the number of incoming applications is lower.

“Our turnover rate for sworn personnel in 2021 was 9.9%, whereas, in 2020, it was 5.5%. We saw a 14% decrease in applications from 2020 to 2021. When comparing applications received 1st quarter 2021 against an incomplete 1st quarter 2022, we are right on track for another 14% decrease,” said Kimmitz.

Neighboring Prince William County also has a difficult time retaining police officers. On March 17, county police Chief Peter Newsham reported a 10% turnover rate in the department.

“If [the officers who] don’t want to do this job, they should leave,” said Newsham, during a question-and-answer session with the Prince William Committee of 100. “This Job requires commitment. We’re always looking for young people to be police officers.”

In Stafford, the sheriff’s office has worked to establish relationships with businesses, churches, and community organizations that have “helped us weather times of unrest.”

“Our office seeks to be transparent with our work, and it has helped foster trust with the community. Our participation in National Night Out, Badges for Baseball, Junior Deputy Academy, DARE, Worship Watch, Business Watch, Neighborhood Watch, Hotel Watch, Citizen’s Police Academy, Sheriff’s Shopping Spree, food distribution with local groups, and many activities with the schools illustrates our commitment to the community,” said Kimmitz. “Our deputies are held to the highest standard and are expected to embody our core values of integrity, compassion, fairness, and professionalism.”