Human remains found near Manassas; Shots fired in 3 separate incidents



[Updated 4 p.m.] Human remains found on Wellington Road near Manassas on Sunday, March 20 appear to belong to a 54-year-old man who took his own life, police said.

The identity of the deceased is pending official confirmation through further scientific analysis by the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Here’s the initial police report:

Death Investigation – On March 20 at 1:01PM, officers responded to the 7400 block of Wellington Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate found human remains. The caller reported to police that he was walking to a nearby retention pond when he located bones on the ground. The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where they were determined to be human. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the death. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Meanwhile, in other crime news, two men inside a locked laundry room at an apartment building near Manassas were nearly robbed.

Prince William police report:

Attempted Armed Robbery – On March 20 at 10:21PM, officers responded to the Westgate Apartments located in the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted robbery. The victims, a 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, reported to police that they were inside the laundry room of an apartment building when an unknown man wearing a red sweatshirt attempted to enter the locked room. A brief verbal altercation ensued when the victims would not open the door for the man. The man eventually left. A short time later, the victims were walking behind the apartment building when they were approached by the same man from earlier and another unknown man. During the encounter, the suspects demanded the victim’s property before brandishing firearms. The victims immediately fled the area and eventually separated from the suspects before contacting the police. No injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. Suspect Descriptions:

A Hispanic male, approximately 6’00”, with a medium build Last seen wearing a black mask and a red hooded sweatshirt

A Hispanic male with a heavy build Last seen wearing all black clothing

On Monday, March 21, police also report three incidents of gunfire in the area. In one of the incidents, a surveillance camera at Prince William Forest Park caught the person for which police are searching.