Human remains found near Manassas; Shots fired in 3 separate incidents

[Updated 4 p.m.] Human remains found on Wellington Road near Manassas on Sunday, March 20 appear to belong to a 54-year-old man who took his own life, police said.
The identity of the deceased is pending official confirmation through further scientific analysis by the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
Here’s the initial police report:
Death Investigation – On March 20 at 1:01PM, officers responded to the 7400 block of Wellington Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate found human remains. The caller reported to police that he was walking to a nearby retention pond when he located bones on the ground.
The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where they were determined to be human. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the death. More information will be released when available.
The investigation continues.
Meanwhile, in other crime news, two men inside a locked laundry room at an apartment building near Manassas were nearly robbed.
Prince William police report:
Attempted Armed Robbery – On March 20 at 10:21PM, officers responded to the Westgate Apartments located in the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted robbery.
The victims, a 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, reported to police that they were inside the laundry room of an apartment building when an unknown man wearing a red sweatshirt attempted to enter the locked room.
A brief verbal altercation ensued when the victims would not open the door for the man. The man eventually left. A short time later, the victims were walking behind the apartment building when they were approached by the same man from earlier and another unknown man.
During the encounter, the suspects demanded the victim’s property before brandishing firearms. The victims immediately fled the area and eventually separated from the suspects before contacting the police. No injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing.
Suspect Descriptions:
A Hispanic male, approximately 6’00”, with a medium build Last seen wearing a black mask and a red hooded sweatshirt
A Hispanic male with a heavy build Last seen wearing all black clothing
On Monday, March 21, police also report three incidents of gunfire in the area. In one of the incidents, a surveillance camera at Prince William Forest Park caught the person for which police are searching.
Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On March 20 at 3:00PM, officers responded to the 15600 block of Joplin Rd. in Manassas (20112) to investigate a shots fired call. The caller reported to police that a man was seen standing near a black sedan holding a firearm shortly before gunshots were heard. While investigating the incident, officers were provided with images of the incident from a National Park Service camera in the area.
The images revealed a dark-colored vehicle parked on Joplin Rd. near mile marker 17 before the male driver and two dogs, described as a black pit-bull and a Labrador-mix, exited. The suspect was then seen outside of the vehicle with a firearm in his hands. A short time later, the suspect was seen moving around the vehicle before leaving.
A second vehicle was then observed parking in front of the sedan just before the suspect drove away. Officers located shell casings near the area where the sedan was parked. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Suspect Description:
A white male, between 5’10”-6’2″, approximately 200lbs., with brown hair
Last seen wearing a dark colored ball cap, a white long-sleeve shirt with a dark colored vest, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots
Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On March 19 at 2:55PM, officers responded to the Point at Manassas Apartments located in the 11200 block of Lady Jane Lp. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents reports to police that multiple gunshots were heard in the above area before a vehicle quickly drove away.
Responding officers located the vehicle described to police and made contact with the female occupants. The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation between the occupants of the vehicle and two men escalated when one of the men retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the air.
The men then ran into one of the apartment buildings prior to police arriving in the area. The women got into the vehicle and encountered police as they were leaving. A police K-9 searched the area for the shooter who was not located.
No injuries or property damage were reported. While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings in front of an apartment building. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A black male last seen wearing a ski-style, a white tank top, black pants, and carrying a gun
Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On March 18 at 2:03PM, officers responded to the area of Gardenview Lp. and Summerland Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard before an armed man was seen fleeing the area on foot. No injuries or property damage were reported.
While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings within the above intersection.
Suspect Description:
A Hispanic male last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black t-shirt, and grey sweatpants