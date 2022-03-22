College, business leaders, to tour Woodbridge data center program

Wednesday, March 23, is National Data Center Day. The event will be marked with a tour of the Workforce Development Center at Northern Virginia Community College Workforce Development Center.

College President Dr. Anne Kress, campus provost Dr. Sam Hill, as well as officials from the Association for Career and Technical Education National Association of Home Builders will be on hand.

Buddy Rizer, a Baltimore rock radio DJ turned Executive Director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, will also be there. Loudoun is the center of the internet, with more data centers in the county than anywhere globally.

NOVA offers a course in data center operations at its Woodbridge campus. The program prepares students for an entry-level position in data centers or companies that support data centers that function as technicians or operators.

According to Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, the program has 75 students, 24 of whom have already been hired into the data center industry.

On March 11, Wheeler reported Virginia Senator Tim Kaine won $5.1 million to support the expansion of Northern Virginia Community College’s Data Center Operations degree and certificate programs to the Woodbridge campus.

The $29 million Workforce Development Center on the Woodbridge Campus opened in 2019. The 55,000 square-foot facilities visible from Neabsco Mills Road were made possible by a partnership with the College, Prince William County, and state officials. Prince William County provided $1 million in funding, and the state gave $28 million in funds.

NOVA is the second-largest college in Virginia, behind Liberty University, which has the highest enrollment in the state. The Woodbridge Campus sits at 2645 College Drive.

In recent years, Prince William County leaders have been looking to take a page from Loudoun’s book, and a piece of the data center pie. A proposed Prince William Digital Gateway project, 2,130 acres, more than 800 times larger than Potomac Mills mall, near the Manassas Battlefield National Park, would be the home for data centers in the county.

Later this year, the Board of County Supervisors is expected to decide whether to update its comprehensive, long-range land-use plan to accommodate the project. Several data center companies have already taken interest and filed applications to rezone the land to build new campuses.