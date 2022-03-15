Fire claims life of adult inside home near Manassas

[Updated 11:30 a.m. March 16] Elva Clarene Ritenour, 88, of Nokesville, died in a fire at her home on Tuesday, March 15.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

At 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 14000 block of Fleetwood Drive, near Aden Road, about 10 miles outside Manassas, for a reported house fire.

A passerby had reported flames visible from the house.

On arrival, crews were alerted a single occupant may still be in the home. Crews were able to locate and remove the victim from the one-story home.

The victim did was pronounced on the scene.