Trapped passenger freed, police search for driver in hit-and-run

[Updated] Police are searching for a driver who collided with several parked cars on a neighborhood street in Woodbridge.

On March 13 at 5:26 a.m., officers went to the 2000 block of Cumberland Drive in the Marsumsco Hills section of Woodbridge for a hit-and-run crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2008 Audi A4 driver struck two unoccupied parked vehicles, a 2020 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Ford F350. The Audi was rendered inoperable due to significant damage sustained during the crash.

When officers arrived at the location, they saw one of Audi’s occupants, a 15-year-old male, trapped in the passenger seat. Rescue personnel responded and extricated the child from the vehicle before he was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled before police arrived in the area. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Police are searching for Nestor Eduardo Alvarado, 31, of the 100 block of Calvert St. in Woodbridge. He’s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. He’s wanted for one count of felony hit and run, two counts of failure to report a crash involving property damage, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.