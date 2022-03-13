Nominations now accepted for 2022 Seefeldt arts awards

The Prince William County Arts Council is now calling for nominations for the annual Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards. Nominations will be accepted through March 31, 2022.

Persons and organizations from Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park who live, work or volunteer in these jurisdictions may be nominated.

The arts council will consider nominations for significant contributions to arts in the region. The candidate must be 18 years or older at the time of nomination and be available to attend the awards ceremony.

Award nominations may be made by anyone in the following categories:

Outstanding Arts Education

Outstanding Business Supporter of the Arts

Outstanding Individual Artis

Outstanding Arts Organization

Outstanding Patron

Outstanding Volunteer

The nomination form is available on the Arts Council website. Self-nominations are acceptable. Previous award recipients who have won in the last five years in the category for the 2022 nomination are ineligible.

Those interested must provide a one-page narrative addressing the candidate’s contributions, as outlined in the criteria listed on the form. Nominators should notify the candidate of the submission.

A judging panel will consist of previous award winners and local community leaders.

The 2021 honorees for the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Arts Excellence:

Artist: Katherine Gotthardt

Arts Org: Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Patron: Liletta Harlem

Volunteer: Wanda Lee Smith

Business Supporter: Clearbrook Center of the Arts

Educator: Ben Bernstein

PIONEER: Anne Ridgway

The awards ceremony is open to the public. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, it will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, at 10960 George Mason Circle near Manassas, on George Mason University’s Science & Technology Campus. The event will be the first held in person since 2019.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP and plan for the university’s coronavirus protocols. At the time this story was posted, all attendees, regardless of age, proof of coronavirus vaccination and a photo ID, or show a negative coronavirus test result to get in. Masks are required for ages two and up.

The Seefeldt Awards were created over 25 years ago to honor those who sustain Kathleen K. Seefeldt’s legacy of public service and support for the cultural arts of the Greater Prince William County area.

Seefeldt was the first At-large district representative in 1991. Seefeldt lost her bid for a third At-large term to Sean Connaughton in 1999.

Voters initially elected her to the Board in 1975 to represent the Occoquan District.