Ballet to wrap season with a revival of Disney’s Snow White

Virginia National Ballet is finishing the its 9th season with the revival of the very popular ballet Snow White, which the ballet performed in 2017 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Virginia National Ballet was scheduled to present Snow White in early 2020, both at the Historic Palace Theater in Cape Charles, Va. and the Hylton Performing Arts Center near Manassas. both productions had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

This spring’s upcoming performance marks the farewell for Virginia National Ballet’s principal dancer of six years, Saaya Pikula Mason. Mason’s husband has accepted a job out of state and will move out of the area.

Northern Virginia audiences can catch Snow White at Hylton Performing Arts Center, at 10960 George Mason Circle near Manassas on Saturday, March 26, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Hylton Box Office.

All attendees, regardless of age, proof of coronavirus vaccination and a photo ID, or show a negative coronavirus test result to get in. Masks are required for ages two and up.

Ideal for families with young children, the two-act ballet tells the famous fairy tale of Snow White with an orchestral score highlighting familiar melodies made famous by the Disney movie.

The title role of Snow White will be danced by Virginia National Ballet Principal Dancer Saaya Pikula Mason, partnered by Owdrim Kaew as the Prince. Mason and Kaew partnered with Virginia National Ballet Nutcracker production and the recent production of Three World Premieres (Tango Nights, The Beatles, & For Those We Lost) at the Hylton Performing arts Center.

Rounding out the cast is Virginia National Ballet’s roster of 12 professional dancers from the USA, Brazil, and China. Additionally, Virginia National Ballet’s Junior Company will be dancing supporting roles and students from Virginia National Ballet School.

The production is choreographed by Virginia National Ballet’s Artistic Director Rafik Hegab, who also choreographed the 2017 show.

Managing Director Elysabeth Muscat Hegab founded Virginia National Ballet in 2013 after spending twelve years as Managing Director of Baltimore Ballet. She is also a former professional opera singer who sang leading roles in major European Opera Houses and taught for 15 years at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, where she was Chair of the Voice Department in the Preparatory Division.

Prince William County, Micron, Mr. Delbert Parks, Hollins & Fur Associates, NOVEC, United Bank, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Prince William County Arts Council, The Hylton Performing Arts Center, and many individual donors help fund the ballet.

Virginia National Ballet holds classes in Bristow six days a week.