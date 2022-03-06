FredNats sell stadium naming rights to credit union

Fredericksburg Minor League Baseball park has a new name.

Today, the Fredericksburg Nationals announced the $35 million ballpark is now Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The team shared the news today during an event with season ticketholders.

The partnership with the credit union is the ball club’s largest partnership to date. When the club played in Prince William County, as the Potomac Nationals, the team could not sell the naming rights to the stadium because the county park and recreation department owned the facility.

Fans can expect to see Virginia Credit Union signage in the ballpark on Opening Day, April 12, 2022.

Virginia Credit Union owns and operates20 branch offices, including two branches in Fredericksburg at 2150 Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard, across from the ballpark, and 4531 Spotsylvania Parkway in Spotsylvania County. The credit union is headquartered in Richmond.

“We are very pleased to be making an important investment in the Fredericksburg region and on behalf of our members here,” said Chris Shockley, Virginia Credit Union President / CEO in a press release. “We see our partnership with the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as a vital way to reach prospective members, offer exciting benefits to existing members, and make a long-term commitment to this community.”

“Partnering with an amazing organization like Virginia Credit Union has felt extremely fitting from the beginning. Their ten-year commitment to community and our region lines up with the core values that the FredNats exhibit throughout Fredericksburg. This relationship is poised to elevate the value that the FredNats are able to provide our fans and is the next natural step in integrating both brands into our community.” said Fredericksburg Nationals Chairman, Art Silber in a press release.

The Fredericksburg Nationals and Virginia Credit Union also plan to launch a collaborative initiative “Strike-Out-Hunger” for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

“With Strike-Out-Hunger, we will work with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to combat food insecurity in this region. With every strikeout thrown during the 2022 season, we will make a financial contribution to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The Fredericksburg Nationals will match our donations, and our financial contributions will support the Food Bank in its vital work while raising awareness of the agency and ways to support them,” said Shockley.

The Fredericksburg Nationals home opener at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Mudcats (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers).

Last year the FredNats played their inaugural season 44-76 and a 27-33 record in front of their home fans. T

The season finale at home was attended by 4,429 fans, the 37th sellout in 57 home dates at FredNats Ballpark.