Friend found inside home with multiple stab wounds

Police found a man suffering multiple stab wounds early this morning.

At 4:32 a.m., officers went to a home in the 13700 block of Greenwood Drive in Dale City to investigate an assault. The 911 caller told police that he went to see his friend and found the front door of his home open.

He went inside and found his friend, a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The friend called 911, and the victim was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating the incident to see what led up to the man’s injuries. At this time, the incident does not appear random. The investigation continues.