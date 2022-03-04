News Apartments, homes, retail space coming to Mainline on Route 17 By Rick Horner Published March 4, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:29AM A rendering of what new homes to be built in the Mainline development on 45 acres in south Stafford. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News