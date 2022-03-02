Business Chicken restaurant expansion continues with North Stafford location By Rick Horner Published March 2, 2022 at 7:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:32AM Hot Chikn Kitchn will open an new location in North Stafford in late March or early April 2022. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Restaurants