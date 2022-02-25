The Fredericksburg Nationals will name its stadium.

The minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League moved to the city in 2019. The team played its first regular-season last year, one year later than planned, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team built its $35 million stadium in the Celebrate Virginia South complex, next to the city’s expo center, with financing help from the city. A public-private partnership to build a new stadium in Woodbridge, where the team had played since the early 1980s, failed to gain the support of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2017.

The naming rights announced for the Fredericksburg field will be made during a season ticket pickup party on Saturday, February 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sept. 19, 2021, the FredNats finished their debut campaign with a 44-76 mark, and a 27-33 record in front of their home fans. The season finale at home was attended by 4429 fans, the 37th sellout in 57 home dates at FredNats Ballpark during the season.

More in a press release: