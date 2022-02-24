News Stafford denies wolfdog owners’ second attempt at home kennel business By Rick Horner Published February 24, 2022 at 11:32AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:34AM For a second time, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied a proposal to kennel wolfdogs at a house in western Stafford County. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News