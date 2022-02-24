City to remove islands in the street that impede fire trucks

The Manassas Park Governing Board has decided to remove cul-de-sac islands that have impeded public safety vehicles responding to 911 calls.

The city fire department identified concrete medians in the middle of Golf and Rosebud courts as being impediments. The department first brought this to the Governing Body’s attention on September 7, 2021.

According to the department, the issue was compounded due to residents parking within the cul-de-sacs narrowing the roadway restricting impending fire and rescue department vehicle access. Many fire trucks got stuck due to parked cars and the islands.

The city decided to investigate the issue and found that the islands didn’t meet fire code standards in their construction, according to the City Fire Marshall. The report explicitly states that the islands’ dimensions and dead ends do not adhere to those safety standards.

Surveys conducted by the city sought the opinion of residents surrounding the cul-de-sacs regarding the removal of the islands. The residents that responded to the study had expressed a desire to keep the islands by a slim majority.

Ultimately the decision made by the governing body to remove the islands came down to a combination of public safety concerns and the costs of the islands’ upkeep. The annual fee for the maintenance for both islands would cost Manassas City $2,883.84 just this year, according to Wewerka Construction Company, Inc.,

The city’s cost analysis report shows that it would cost a total of $17,907 to remove the islands, including material, labor, equipment, and contingencies. Manassas Park estimates that the island’s removal would save money, in the long run, starting in Fiscal Year 2028.

According to City Manager Laszlo Palko, the process of removing the islands is expected to begin sometime in the next two months.