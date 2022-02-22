Volunteer opportunities: ARPA grant committee needs help

Greetings, Prince William – The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William needs adult volunteers to serve on a committee to review grants submitted to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Grant Program. Serving on the committee would require volunteers to review and score grant proposals. Training and instruction will be provided. This is a remote volunteer opportunity; however, internet access is required as an online grants management platform is being used. Meetings will be held via Zoom, but some in-person meetings may be required. The ARPA grant submission period ends March 13, and the review process will occur between March 14 and March 27. Please visit https://bit.ly/3oXX7lN for more information; email [email protected] for more information.

AFS Intercultural Programs is looking for volunteer host families and liaisons for high school exchange students coming to Virginia from more than 90 countries in August and September. Sharing daily life with a teenager from another country and culture is a rich and rewarding experience and is a wonderful way for you and your family to bring more understanding into the world. To meet students coming to your area, or to apply to be a volunteer host family, please visitwww.afsusa.org/host-family/. You may also complete a hosting interest form and AFS will contact you,www.afsusa.org/host-family/get-started/. Please call 1.800.AFS.INFO (Option #2) for more information.

Teens, do you want to get involved with disaster preparedness? The FEMA

Youth Preparedness Council offers an opportunity for teens to share their ideas and feedback with FEMA, grow their leadership skills, and develop preparedness projects. Please visit https://bit.ly/34TCArn for more information. Application period closes March 6, 2022.

Teenagers, are you ready to shake off those winter blues with a splash of tropical colors and a few competitive games? Historic Manassas, Inc. is hosting a PJ Luau on March 4 in Historic Manassas, and volunteers age 16+ are needed to help as PJ Luau Game Attendants from 6pm-9pm. Haul out your favorite PJs and enjoy yourself while supporting this family friendly event! Please visit https://bit.ly/3eYrYt1 to register, email [email protected] for more information. Visit https://visitmanassas.org/event/pj-luau/ to learn more.



Hooray, Keep Prince William Beautiful Community Cleanups are back! The first cleanup of 2022 is scheduled for February 26, 10am-12pm. Volunteers will meet at 7625 Aaron Lane, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 16+ welcome, volunteers under 16 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Cleanup supplies provided. You’ll feel great as you get out in the fresh air and help to beautify our community with family and friends! Please visit https://bit.ly/3HDlBaY to register. Email [email protected] to learn more.



Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Mark your calendar! Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding their annual Free Tree Giveaway on March 5, 10am-12pm at Tackett’s Mill in Lake Ridge. This is a drive-thru event, the first 250 responders with a ticket will receive two free seedlings for their yard. Please visit https://bit.ly/3umUKMI to register. What a wonderful way to welcome Spring! Please call 703.490.5200 or email [email protected] to learn more.



Are you a history buff? Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as Interpretive Guides, Events Assistants and Gardeners at various historical sites in the County. Group projects are available! Some opportunities are appropriate for youth ages 13 thru 18. You get to experience the County’s history while supporting our community! Please call 703.792.4754 or email [email protected] to learn more.



Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is getting ready for the 2022 Big County Waterway/Wetland Cleanup, scheduled for March 5, 9am-12pm. If you love a clean environment, this is a great event for you! Come celebrate the County’s first Trash Trap and give a treat to this beautiful scenic site of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. Cleanup supplies provided; boots/waders are recommended. To register, please visithttps://www.pwtsc.org/. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

