2 homes catch fire in North Stafford, 9 displaced

Fire crews battled a blaze on Dorothy Lane in North Stafford that displaced several occupants. [Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department] Fire crews battled a blaze on Dorothy Lane in North Stafford that displaced several occupants. [Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department] A fire on Brentsmill Drive in northern Stafford County left five residents displaced. [Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department]

Firefighters in Stafford County were called to two house fires Monday evening, February 21.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, crews went to a structure fire on Dorothy Lane in North Stafford. Crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and attached garage of a two-story, single-family home, said fire and rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady.

Crews found fire throughout the garage and attic areas of the home. The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes, said Brady.

No one was injured. The four occupants of the home declined the assistance of the American Red Cross. Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire, added Brady.

Just after 3 p.m. Quantico Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched for a smoke alarm on Brentsmill Drive just off of Telegraph Road in the Widewater area.

While en route, callers reported the house was on fire, triggering additional units to the scene. Stafford County Fire and Rescue found smoke from the rear of a two-story, single-family home.

Crews found fire at the rear of the home that had made its way into the attic space. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

None of the five occupants were home at the time of the fire. They declined the assistance of the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries. Smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.