Published February 21, 2022 at 5:08PM | Updated February 22, 2022 at 9:10AM

Suspect who killed Stafford man armed and dangerous

[Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 22] A 20-year-old man was shot and killed today in North Stafford.

Christopher McDuffie, 25, of Stafford. was shot several times in a courtyard in the Garrison Woods apartments on Garrison Woods Drive, off Onville Road near a Home Depot store, about 2:45 p.m. A neighbor called 911 to report the shooting, which occurred in broad daylight, said Stafford sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz.

Authorities are searching for a suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The shooter is described as a medium complexion black male in his twenties, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds wearing a black ski mask, skull cap, grey sweats, and a blue hoodie.

He was last seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Perry Farms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.

The shooting comes about a week after a seven-hour barricade at a home in Garrison Woods ended with authorities used gas to get a man to surrender.