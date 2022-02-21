Suspect who killed Stafford man armed and dangerous

[Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 22] A 20-year-old man was shot and killed today in North Stafford.
Christopher McDuffie, 25, of Stafford. was shot several times in a courtyard in the Garrison Woods apartments on Garrison Woods Drive, off Onville Road near a Home Depot store, about 2:45 p.m.
A neighbor called 911 to report the shooting, which occurred in broad daylight, said Stafford sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz.
Authorities are searching for a suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The shooter is described as a medium complexion black male in his twenties, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds wearing a black ski mask, skull cap, grey sweats, and a blue hoodie.
He was last seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Perry Farms.
Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.
The shooting comes about a week after a seven-hour barricade at a home in Garrison Woods ended with authorities used gas to get a man to surrender.