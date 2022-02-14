Gas used to extract, arrest suspect in overnight North Stafford barricade

[Updated 10 a.m.] A Burke man is facing charges after an overnight barricade in Stafford County.

A man went into a home in the Garrison Woods Apartments off Onville Road in North Stafford about 11 p.m. Sunday, February 13. The man assaulted a woman, her daughter, and a dog, said a sheriff’s office spokesman.

After the assault, the occupants were able to escape. The man barricaded himself into the home, prompting deputies to negotiate with the intruder.

Eventually, deputies deployed gas into the house, and the man surrendered about 6 a.m. Monday, February 14.

Steven Obajolu, 30, of Burke is charged with unlawful entry, two counts of assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and animal cruelty, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Deputies discovered Obajolu is wanted by Virginia State Police for a Sex Offender Registry violation, and by Alexandria City for a probation violation, a spokesman adds. Both charges are felonies.

This latest barricade is the second in less than a month in North Stafford.

On January 28, a child was nearly abducted in the Embrey Mill subdivision. The incident led to an all-hands-on-deck situation leading investigators in the Stafford sheriff’s office to track down a suspect at home near North Stafford High School.

The suspect barricaded himself into a home, and a K-9 eventually pulled the suspect out.