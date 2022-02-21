Benny Capolago’s to serve big slices next to Harris Pavilion

The owner of Benny Vitali’s, a popular by-the-slice pizza joint on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, will expand to Manassas.

Benny’s Manassas location, to be known as Benny Capolago’s, will fill a vacant corner storefront next to Harris Pavilion on Center Street in the city’s downtown district.

Benny’s Pizza will soon be serving their famous “Virginia Slice” in Downtown Manassas. The pizza chain famous for their gigantic 28″ pizza pies will open at 9209 Center Street later this year.

While their initial focus is on installing the commercial kitchen and interior renovations, Benny’s also has plans for an outdoor mural and open-air seating area in the future, the city’s economic development director states in an email.

“Downtown Manassas has a great atmosphere and a lot going on. It’s the perfect place for us to open a new location. We can’t wait to start serving up delicious slices later this year!” says owner Kyle Kerivan in a press release.

The first Benny’s opened in 2011 at Virginia Tech, and the chain has since entrenched itself as a fan favorite in college towns and downtowns across Virginia. The chain. Operates 17 locations, including soon-to-open stores in Manasass and Newport News.