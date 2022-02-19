News Wolf-dog owners making second attempt at a commercial kennel By Rick Horner Published February 19, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:35AM John and Cindy Grove, seen here in August 2020, petitioned the Stafford County Board of Zoning Appeals to open a commercial kennel and attraction featuring wolf-dog hybrids. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News