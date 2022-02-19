News

Wolf-dog owners making second attempt at a commercial kennel

By Rick Horner
John and Cindy Grove, seen here in August 2020, petitioned the Stafford County Board of Zoning Appeals to open a commercial kennel and attraction featuring wolf-dog hybrids.

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