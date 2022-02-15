Call to Action: ARPA community grant program announced

By Volunteer Prince William

Greetings, Prince William – The Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William is excited to announce the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Community Grant Program, supporting COVID-19 recovery efforts for Prince William County residents, focusing on those who are underserved.

Volunteers experienced in grants and document review are needed to review a summary of submitted projects’ proposals and initial scores and then make recommendations to The Alliance board regarding which ones should be funded. This is a virtual opportunity; please visit https://bit.ly/3gHpHmW for more information. Please email [email protected] to learn more. To learn more about the grant program, please visit www.alliancegpw.org/arpa.

Do you want to volunteer in 2022? Please remember to visit our website, www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to view the many opportunities that are available! You can create a free account, browse/respond to volunteer opportunities and learn more about our other programs in Disaster Services and Alternative Community Service. Please contact Jan at [email protected] for more information.

You can have fun learning about disaster preparation! Volunteer Prince William is holding an emergency preparedness educational activity called “Disaster Jeopardy” in collaboration with Manassas Park City Library, February 17 at two times, 11am and 6pm. The event will be delivered online through Zoom. Enjoy a fun game and learn crucial information about disaster preparedness! Please visit the library’s Facebook or Instagram pages the day of the event to receive the Zoom link. Questions? Call the library at 703.335.8842 to learn more.

AFS Intercultural Programs is looking for volunteer host families and liaisons for high school exchange students coming to Virginia from more than 90 countries in August and September. Sharing daily life with a teenager from another country and culture is a rich and rewarding experience and is a wonderful way for you and your family to bring more understanding into the world. To meet students coming to your area, or to apply to be a volunteer host family, please visit www.afsusa.org/host-family/. You may also complete a hosting interest form and AFS will contact you, www.afsusa.org/host-family/get-started/. Please call 1.800.AFS.INFO (Option #2) for more information.

Teens, do you want to get involved with disaster preparedness? Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hosting a webinar for potential Youth Preparedness Council applicants to learn more about the Council. The webinar will be held February 17, at 8pmET. The council offers an opportunity for teens to share their ideas and feedback with FEMA, grow their leadership skills, and develop preparedness projects. Please visit https://bit.ly/34TCArn for more information. Application period closes March 6, 2022.

Hooray, Keep Prince William Beautiful Community Cleanups are back! The first cleanup of 2022 is scheduled for February 26, 10am-12pm. Volunteers will meet at 7625 Aaron Lane, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 16+ welcome, volunteers under 16 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Cleanup supplies provided. You’ll feel great as you get out in the fresh air and help to beautify our community with family and friends! Please visit https://bit.ly/3HDlBaY to register. Email [email protected] to learn more.

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Mark your calendar! Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding their annual Free Tree Giveaway on March 5, 10am-12pm at Tackett’s Mill in Lake Ridge. This is a drive-thru event, the first 250 responders with a ticket will receive two free seedlings for their yard. Please visit https://bit.ly/3umUKMI to register. What a wonderful way to welcome Spring!

Are you a history buff? Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is looking for volunteers to help as Interpretive Guides, Events Assistants and Gardeners at various historical sites in the County. Group projects are available! Some opportunities are appropriate for youth ages 13 thru 18. You get to experience the County’s history while supporting our community! Please call 703.792.4754 or email [email protected] to learn more.

Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is getting ready for the 2022 Big County Waterway/Wetland Cleanup, scheduled for March 5, 9am-12pm. If you love a clean environment, this is a great event for you! Come celebrate the County’s first Trash Trap and give a treat to this beautiful scenic site of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. Cleanup supplies provided; boots/waders are recommended. To register, please visit https://www.pwtsc.org/. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.