Volunteer opportunities: Clean-up days return

Greetings, Prince William – Hooray, Keep Prince William Community Cleanups are back!

The first cleanup of 2022 is scheduled for February 26, 10am-12pm. Volunteers will meet at 7625 Aaron Lane, Manassas 20109. Volunteers age 16+ welcome, volunteers under 16 must volunteer with a responsible adult. Cleanup supplies provided. You’ll feel great as you get out in the fresh air and help to beautify our community with family and friends!

Please visithttps://bit.ly/3HDlBaY to register. Email [email protected] to learn more.

Do you want to volunteer in 2022? Please don’t forget to visit our website, www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to view the many opportunities that are available! You can create a free account, browse/respond to volunteer opportunities and learn more about our other programs in Disaster Services and Alternative Community Service. Please contact Jan at[email protected] for more information.

You can have fun learning about disaster preparation! Volunteer Prince William is holding an emergency preparedness educational activity called “Disaster Jeopardy” in collaboration with Manassas Park City Library, February 17 at two times, 11am and 6pm. The event will be delivered online through Zoom. Enjoy a fun game and learn crucial information about disaster preparedness! Please visit the library’s Facebook or Instagram pages the day of the event to receive the Zoom link. Questions? Call the library at 703.335.8842 to learn more.



AFS Intercultural Programs is looking for volunteer host families and liaisons for high school exchange students coming to Virginia from more than 90 countries in August and September. Sharing daily life with a teenager from another country and culture is a rich and rewarding experience and is a wonderful way for you and your family to bring more understanding into the world. To meet students coming to your area, or to apply to be a volunteer host family, please visitwww.afsusa.org/host-family/. You may also complete a hosting interest form and AFS will contact you,www.afsusa.org/host-family/get-started/. Please call 1.800.AFS.INFO (Option #2) for more information.



Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) is still recruiting individuals to join their Board of Directors for a three-year term. One-half of the Board must include those with disabilities. Board members should have a sincere interest in the ability of individuals with disabilities to lead an independent lifestyle, a strong belief in the role of IEC in the community and a willingness to advocate on behalf of a specific service population. Please call Dr. Lopez at 703.257.5400, ext. 117 for more information.

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

Do you know someone (adult or child) who has been especially outstanding in supporting the community? You can nominate someone for the Daily Point of Light Award, which honors those who use their hearts, hands and minds strengthen communities and solve problems! Please visit the Daily Points of Light page atwww.pointsoflight.org/dailypointoflight/ to learn more. Visit www.pointsoflight.org to view inspiring stories of Daily Point of Light recipients.

Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is getting ready for the 2022 Big County Waterway/Wetland Cleanup, scheduled for March 5, 9am-12pm. If you love a clean environment, this is a great event for you! Come celebrate the County’s first Trash Trap and give a treat to this beautiful scenic site of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail. Cleanup supplies provided; boots/waders are recommended. To register, please visithttps://www.pwtsc.org/. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

Mark your calendar! Prince William Conservation Alliance is holding their annual Free Tree Giveaway on March 5, 10am-12pm at Tackett’s Mill in Lake Ridge. This is a drive-thru event, the first 250 responders with a ticket will receive two free seedlings for their yard. Please visit https://bit.ly/3umUKMI to register. What a wonderful way to welcome Spring!

Is your group looking for a volunteer opportunity? The SERVE Shelter has need for groups of 5-7 volunteers who can prepare meals during 2022 for the guests staying with them. Meals can be prepared at home for about 60 and dropped off at SERVE in Manassas or can be prepared and served onsite at the shelter. You’ll feel great as you provide the warmth of a nutritious, home-cooked meal for those experiencing homelessness! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

