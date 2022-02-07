Restaurant parking lot shooting suspect identified

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau have identified the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that occurred at the La Isla (Islita) Restaurant located at 8699 Parkland Steet near Manassas on January 23.

A 22-year-old man involved in an argument with the suspect and an innocent 32-year-old bystander was shot in while in the parking lot.

After the release of surveillance footage and images of the suspect from the altercation, detectives received tips that ultimately led to the suspect’s identity.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Wilder Miguel Coredo Miranda, 39 of the 7300 block of Rokeby Drive near Manassas. So far, police have been unable to find him

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Miranda is Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of discharging a firearm within a building.