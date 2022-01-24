Bystander shot outside restaurant near Manassas

A bullet hit a bystander standing outside a restaurant near Manassas Sunday night.

Police are searching for the shooter. The victim called for help from a nearby house.

Prince William police tell us:

Shooting Investigation – On January 23 at 10:48PM, officers responded to the La Isla restaurant located at 8699 Parkland St. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a shooting.

Upon arriving at the business, officers did not initially locate the involved parties. Officers did locate shell casings and other evidence near the front door of the business indicating an incident took place. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for anyone connected to the altercation. While officers were investigating the incident, a victim, identified as a 22-year-old man, called for assistance from a residence, indicating he had been shot.

The victim reported to police that he was in the parking lot of the above location when he observed an unknown individual inside his vehicle. The victim confronted the suspect which led to an altercation.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. One of the rounds struck a second victim, a 32-year-old man, who was uninvolved and standing outside of the business. The suspect then entered the business where he proceeded to physically strike the initial victim multiple times with the firearm before fleeing in a grey Nissan Pathfinder.

Both victims left the area prior to police arriving on scene. The second victim went to an area hospital where police were contacted. Both victims were eventually flown to an area hospital where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. No property damage was reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Information:

A Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″, with medium length straight black hair Last seen wearing a red hat, a red polo-style shirt, and dark-colored blue jeans