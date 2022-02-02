FedEx driver injured after colliding with fire engine on parkway

Today, a delivery truck collided with a fire truck, sending the delivery driver to a hospital.

At 10:01 a.m., a FedEx delivery van collided with a fire truck on Prince William Parkway at Balls Ford Road near Gainesville.

The driver of the van was injured and taken to an area hospital, a fire and rescue spokesman said. The crew on the fire truck had been called to the scene for a report of a car fire.

The FedEx van was not involved in the car fire and struck the engine as soon as it arrived on the scene. The crew on the fire engine extinguished the car fire, said Prince William fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy.

The engine sustained moderate damage, while the delivery van’s extensive damage. Police are investigating the crash.