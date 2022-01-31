News Stafford considers relocating 3 fire stations, improving others By Rick Horner Published January 31, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:42AM Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News