Community Notes

Police chief town hall: The Prince William County Police Department is teaming up with the Prince William Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority where residents will have an opportunity to hear the plans of the Chief of the Prince William County Police Department and hear answers to their questions. [Press release]

Free rides: Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FRED) will begin fare free service on all routes beginning Monday, February 28, 2022. FRED received grant funding through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) through the Transit Ridership Incentive Program (TRIP). [Press release]

Fredericksburg VRE improvements: Rehabilitation of the Virginia Railway Express’ (VRE) Fredericksburg station took a step forward on January 21, 2022 when the commuter rail service’s Operations Board approved a task order for construction management services. Construction on the $5 million project is expected to begin this summer, following the selection of a construction contractor. [Press release]

New election districts: Stafford County Government staff have prepared four election district map proposals for the Board of Supervisor’s consideration. [Press release]

Walk-a-thon to benefit literacy: Walk, run, or bike to support adult literacy in our community in BEACON for Adult Literacy’s 2nd Annual Virtual Walkathon, April 10-30, 2022. [Press release]