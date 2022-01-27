News Calls grow louder for artificial turf at Stafford County high schools By Rick Horner Published January 27, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:43AM A view of the football field at Colonial Forge High School [Photo: Facebook] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools