Community Notes

County needs poll workers: Stafford County is looking for more poll workers to help make sure our elections are safe, secure and accessible. [Press release]

Million dollar donation: The Large Rehearsal Hall in the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Education and Rehearsal Wing, which opened in 2019, will be named The Jacquemin Family Foundation Rehearsal Hall in their honor. [Press release/George Mason University]

Masks mixed bag: Small showdowns between Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order granting parental choice over masks and the Prince William schools universal mask mandate continue to play out in county schools, with some parents pledging to keep sending their children to school maskless. [Insidenova.com]

Another data center meeting: Prince William County officials are trying to handle the hundreds of residents who want to speak at Thursday’s listening session on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. [Insidenova.com]