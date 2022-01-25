Community Notes

New Number 2: Michael Morris will move into the spot left by Deputy County Administrator Mike Smith, who is retiring after more than 36 years of service to Stafford County. Morris has served as Director of Stafford’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) since 2016 and has more than 25 years of experience in local government. [Stafford County Government]

Arts grant: The Fredericksburg Arts Commission offers two grant programs each year: 1) the Creative Communities Partnership Grant and 2) the Arts Support Program. All eligible city-based art events and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply. [Fredericksburg City Government]