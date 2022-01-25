Community Notes

Prince William schools sue Youngkin over masks: The Schools Boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County, filed a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of Executive Order 2 issued by the governor on January 15, 2022. [Press release]
Another Woodbridge ferry study: The plans for a commuter ferry taking riders from Woodbridge to Washington are moving forward again after being put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new study on the way that should detail a full understanding of how the proposed system would operate. [Insidenova.com]
Afghan refugee convicted of sex crime against minor: A federal jury convicted an Afghan national Friday on charges of abusive sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl who was also recently evacuated to the U.S. from Afghanistan. [Prince William Times]
New Number 2: Michael Morris will move into the spot left by Deputy County Administrator Mike Smith, who is retiring after more than 36 years of service to Stafford County. Morris has served as Director of Stafford’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) since 2016 and has more than 25 years of experience in local government. [Stafford County Government]
Arts grant: The Fredericksburg Arts Commission offers two grant programs each year: 1) the Creative Communities Partnership Grant and 2) the Arts Support Program. All eligible city-based art events and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply. [Fredericksburg City Government]