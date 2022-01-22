Dheeraj Jagadev to run for Manassas City Council

[Updated Sunday, January 23] Dheeraj Jagadev will seek three open seats on the Manassas City Council.

Jagadev filed the paperwork for his candidacy with city registrar Susan Reed on Thursday, January 19, he states in a post on social media.

Jagadev is a teacher in the city public schools. He’s also an appointed member of the Manassas Planning Commission, a seven-member board that reviews new building developments to ensure plans fit within city zoning ordinances.

“As many of you know, I am very active in my community. After much reflection and discussion with friends and family, I have decided to take the next step in continuing my service,” Jagadev posted to Facebook.

He thanked City Council members Pamela Sebesky, Mark Wolfe, Ralph Smith, and Tom Osina for encouraging him to run for elected office. Jagadev’s campaign is listed as one of multiple 2022 campaigns on the Manassas and Manassas Park Democratic Committee website.

Jagadev received both a Master’s of Public Policy and a Bachelor’s degree from William and Mary.

Seats held by Councilwomen Theresa Coates Ellis and Lynn Forkell Green and Councilman Ralph Smith are on the November ballot.

Green will run to keep her seat in what will be her third consecutive city council campaign. In November 2021, she was elected to fill a seat vacated by Michelle Davis Younger, elected mayor in 2020.

David Farajollahi, who was appointed to fill the seat until the November 2021 General Election, dropped out of the race to keep the seat following a federal investigation into his campaign.

Ellis is running for the 10th District Congressional seat, representing Manassas, western Prince William County, and Loudoun County. It’s unclear if Ellis or Smith will run to keep their seats on the council.

Council members campaign by party Democrat or Republican. Neither party has issued a call for candidates.