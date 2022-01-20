Community Notes

Masking off ramp: Amid the flurry of activity after new Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to have their children opt-out of a school system’s mask mandate, Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef is calling for state and local public health and education leaders to work together to develop metrics for a safe, scientifically-based “masking off-ramp.” [WTOP-FM]

High speed: Stafford and Comcast have partnered on a $5.7 million project to bring high-speed internet to more than 600 unserved or underserved homes in the western part of Stafford County. [Press release]

Sikh center: The Sikh Center of Virginia can move forward with plans to expand its current facility outside Manassas by more than five times its current size following unanimous approval Tuesday from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. [Prince William Times]