Community Notes

Spotsylvania rescinds mask mandate: The Spotsylvania County School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday to remove the mask mandate for students, staff and visitors to school buildings effective January 24. [Fredericksburg.com]
Put me in coach: The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday their minor league coaching assignments for the upcoming 2022 season, including the staff of the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals. [Press release]
Sustainable hire: Fredericksburg welcomes MacKenzie Bellimam as the new Environmental Sustainability Coordinator and is working in the Environmental Programs section of the Public Works Department. [Press release]
Old dogs, cool kicks: Onery Brewery in Bristow will host a benefit to help aging dogs, including live music from local band Scarlett Awakening on Saturday, January 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. [Facebook]