Community Notes

Pre-treated: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews today will apply pre-treatment to Interstate 95 and other primary routes in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas with the potential of snow and ice this weekend. [Press release]

Does he or doesn’t he?: Prince William County Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland has come under attack from opponents of the PW Digital Gateway who are accusing him of publicly opposing the plan while privately urging neighbors to support it. [Insidenova.com]

School Board organizes: The Stafford County School Board unanimously elected its new chair and vice-chair during the January 11, 2022 annual organizational school board meeting. [Press release]

Top of his game: Shawn Murphy, a Unity Reed High School (formerly Stonewall Jackson Senior High School) graduate, recently won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top high school linebacker. [Press release]