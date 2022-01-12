Community Notes

Schools say thank you: Stafford County Public Schools on Tuesday honored more than 20 people in the community who helped clear roads, help communicate school-related information, and assist the division during a severe winter storm that hit the region Monday, January 3. [Facebook]

City middle school site: Fredericksburg is postponing the public hearing that was scheduled for Thursday night, January 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. at James Monroe High School. The city recently received a letter from Mary Washington Healthcare seeking to gauge the interest of the city in acquiring the 2300 Fall Hill Avenue building, the home of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, which may have potential to be renovated for school purposes. [Press release]

New bank president: Virginia National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation today announced industry veteran, Diane E. Corscadden-Weaver, as new president of Virginia National Bank. She will also serve on theBank’s board of directors. [Press release]

MLK office closure: Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday on Monday, January 17, 2022. [Press release]

Postal frustration: Residents across the D.C. region have become increasingly frustrated over delays in mail deliveries, with last week’s snowstorms, a spike in coronavirus cases and long-standing problems with the U.S. Postal Service contributing to a breakdown in services. [The Washington Post]