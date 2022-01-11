Community Notes

Masks off? The Stafford School Board is scheduled to vote on whether to remove a mask requirement for “non-school employees in non-school buildings” at its first meeting of the year Tuesday evening. [Fredericksburg.com]

Neighbors face off over data centers: Prince William County’s approval of a data center project near Manassas National Battlefield Park that month was the flashpoint for a battle that has become all-consuming for hundreds of people on and around Pageland Lane in the western part of the county. [Insidenova.com]

High-profile opposition: Ken Burns, the renowned documentarian who created The Civil War series, wrote a letter to Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors, Jan. 5, encouraging supervisors to protect the landscape around the Manassas National Battlefield. [Bristow Beat]

Volunteer opportunities: Delta Sigma Theta will also hold a MLK Day of Service on January 17 following the oratorical program, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. [Volunteer Prince William]