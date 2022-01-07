Business

Center of town: New Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket to open in March

By Rick Horner
A new Hilton Garden Inn is located at 15001 Washington Street in Haymarket, and will open March 1, 2022. [Photo: Uriah Kiser]

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