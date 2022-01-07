Business Center of town: New Hilton Garden Inn Haymarket to open in March By Rick Horner Published January 7, 2022 at 2:00PM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 5:46PM A new Hilton Garden Inn is located at 15001 Washington Street in Haymarket, and will open March 1, 2022. [Photo: Uriah Kiser] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Haymarket #Locals Only #News