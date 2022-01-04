BREAKING: Local emergency crews deliver MREs to stranded I-95 motorists

Thousands of drivers stranded on Interstate 95 for the last 24 hours are getting help thanks to local fire and rescue services.

According to Prince William County spokesman Matt Smolksy, emergency crews deliver MREs (meals ready to eat) to stranded drivers on I-95. A 53-mile stretch of the highway between Dumfries and Carmel Chruch, near Kings Dominion, closed about 5 a.m.

About 30 tractor-trailers became stranded near milepost 110 at Thornburg. At milepost 136 near the Stafford regional airport, more tractor-trailers became stranded.

Drivers took to social media to report freezing conditions, a lack of food and water, and depleting fuel supplies.

At 8:17 a.m., Governor Ralph Northam addressed the gridlock, saying crews would clear downed trees and reroute drivers. Sunlight would help the state’s transportation department clear the ice and snow road, Northam assured citizens.

Todd Gilbert, who will become the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates next week, called on Northam to deploy the National Guard to help fire crews and law enforcement who have been working overtime.

“Local first responders are doing everything they can, but with so many people stranded, the Commonwealth needs to bring all of its resources to bear. It’s not enough for the men, women, and the heavy vehicles of the Virginia National Guard to be ‘available.’ They need to be activated to bring aid to those who need it and to help get the Interstate open again,” said Gilbert.

In addition to supplying food and water, rescue crews were called to help motorists suffering diabetic medical emergencies. Meanwhile, law enforcement patrolled local roads and reported several drivers traveling the wrong way on I-95 to escape the calamity.

As of 11 a.m., police continued to stop drivers attempting to enter I-95.