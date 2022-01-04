BREAKING: 53 miles of I-95 closed, Dumfries to near Kings Dominion

Highway crews closed a 53-mile portion of Interstate 95 between Dumfries and Carmel Church, just north of Kings Dominion.

Icy conditions on the highway led to multiple stranded tractor-trailers overnight. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, drivers should avoid the thoroughfare while tow truck works to remove the broken down vehicles and snow plows work to clear the highway.

Late last night, highway again shut down a portion of I-95 in hard-hit Stafford County, where more than a foot of snow fell Monday. Multiple trucks became stranded at milepost 136, near the county’s airport.

The highway near the airport was closed due to crashes involving trucks. Stranded drivers sat in cars for hours without moving an inch.

In addition to the problems in Stafford County, highway crews say there are about 30 tractor-trailers stuck on I-95 near milepost 117, near Thornburg in Spotsylvania County.

Highway crews did not say when the road would reopen.